Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update

TENNIS

Women’s world number one Naomi Osaka has battled back from the brink in the French Open.

Osaka’s lost the first set 6-4 to former two-time Australian Open champion Viktoria Azarenka.





She took then fought back to take the second set by seven games to five and the third 6-3.

British tennis number one Kyle Edmund has retired from his French Open second round match against Pablo Cuevas.

The Uruguayan was leading 7-6, 6-3, 2-1 when Edmund quit because of an injury.

SOCCER

Eden Hazard has strongly hinted his two-goal performance in Chelsea’s 4-1 Europa League win over Arsenal will be his final appearance for the club.

After lifting the trophy in Baku – the Belgian said “I think it’s a goodbye, but in football you never know.”

He’s expected to join Real Madrid this summer.

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says he has nothing but respect for the forward.

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy says he won’t be chasing Nathan Redmond or Patrick Bamford.

Bamford asked for time to consider his international future after conversations with McCarthy and the Ireland boss says it’s up to the Leeds striker to make the next call.

While Redmond was called up by England for the upcoming Nations League finals before being dropped from the final squad.

McCarthy thinks the Southampton winger’s first choice is to play for England.

Midfielder Mark Sykes has been given his first Northern Ireland call-up for the Euro 2020 qualifiers in Estonia and Belarus.

The Oxford United player has been named by manager Michael O’Neill after taking part in the recent training camp in Manchester.

Hearts full-back Michael Smith returns to the squad after injury, while former captain Aaron Hughes retains his place.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods are part of a star-studded field at golf’s Memorial Tournament.

Seven of the world’s top 10 players feature in Ohio at the Jack Nicklaus-hosted event.

Justin Rose will have a new caddie after his long-time bag man was forced to take an indefinite break following heart surgery.

While Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadown are in action later on day one of the U-S women’s Open in South Carolina.