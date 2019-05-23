Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

Republic of Ireland midfielder Alan Browne is confident he can take his goal-scoring form onto the international stage.

He’s had his highest scoring season for Preston in the Championship this year – finding the back of the net 12 times.





Browne says he wants to replicate that for his country.

Plans to expand the 2022 World Cup to 48 teams have been abandoned.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino had proposed increasing the tournament but the sport’s world governing body has now determined it’s not practical

The change would have required Qatar to share hosting duties with other countries in the region.

Dundee United host St Mirren later in the first leg of their Scottish Premiership play-off later.

The tie will decide who gets the final place in the top flight next season.

Dundee United were runners up in the Championship, while St Mirren finished second from bottom in the Premiership.

GOLF

Paul Dunne’s opened with a three-under-par round of 68 at golf’s Made In Denmark.

He’s two shots behind clubhouse leaders Paul Waring, Matt Southgate and Alejandro Canizares.

Gavin Moynihan is three-over after 16 holes.

GAELIC GAMES

Mayo manager James Horan has made three changes for their Connacht Senior Football semi-final against Roscommon on Saturday.

Chris Barrett, Michael Plunkett and captain Diarmuid O’Connor come in for Colm Boyle, James McCormack and James Carr.

Corner back Keith Higgins will be playing his 155th game for the Westerners.

Roscommon boss Anthony Cunningham has named an unchanged 15 from their opening round win over Leitrim.

FORMULA ONE

Lewis Hamilton was quickest in opening practice for Formula One’s Monaco Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver was fractionally quicker than Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, with Valtteri Bottas third.

Less than a tenth of a second split the top three.

RACING

It’s a big weekend for Co.Limerick born jockey Billy Lee who has a couple of nice rides in both the Tattersalls Irish 2000 and 1000 Guineas at the Curragh for trainer Paddy Twomey.

Lee rides Foxtrot Liv in Sunday’s 1000 Guineas and he said she had a confidence boosting win at Killarney last time out and has an each way chance in the fillies classic.