Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update

GAELIC GAMES

Peter Canavan’s son could be in action for the Tyrone Senior Footballers tonight.

Mickey Harte has named 18-year-old Darragh Canavan on the bench for their McKenna Cup opener against Derry at Celtic Park.





Kyle Coney, who hasn’t played for the Red Hand County in four years, will start at half forward.

Also tonight, Offaly host Kildare and Wexford entertain Laois in the O’Byrne Cup.

SOCCER

Arsenal have identified the fan who threw a bottle at Dele Alli last night.

The plastic container hit the midfielder’s head during Tottenham’s League Cup win at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners says they are working with local police as investigations continue.

Manchester United could be thinking of holding onto Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils’ new interim manager has arrived at the club’s training ground to conduct his first session with the squad.

United are said to have agreed a deal to retain his services after the summer.

Reports claim Solskjaer’s Norwegian club Molde will be paid 7.2 million pounds if his role at Old Trafford becomes permanent.

Former United team mate Jaap Stam says Solskjaer has the talent to get the squad behind him.

Tottenham could be without Heung-Min Son for the second leg of their League Cup semi-final with Chelsea.

The South Korea forward has been called up by his national team for the Asian Cup.

Son scored the opening goal during last night’s quarter final win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

He will head off to the tournament in the United Arab Emirates after Spurs’ Premier League game against Manchester United next month.

Callum McGregor has signed a new Celtic contract.

The deal will keep the 25-year-old midfielder at Parkhead until at least 2023.

He has played over 200 times for the Scottish Premiership champions since graduating from their academy in 2014.

DARTS

James Wade has apologised to opponent Seigo Asada for his behaviour in their match at the P-D-C World Darts Championship last night.

The ninth seed claimed he “wanted to really hurt” the Japanese player after coming back to beat him in the second round in London.

He shouted aggressively towards him at one point in the contest – but says he was “fighting a battle” with himself due to a “hypo mania episode”.

Steve Lennon can become the fourth Irish man to reach the third round this afternoon.

The Carlow man takes on former quarter finalist Alan Norris at the Alexandra Palace.