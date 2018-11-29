Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update

RUGBY

Ireland have continued their good start at the World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series in Dubai.

Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe scored a hat-trick as they beat Kenya 27-12 in their second Pool A encounter.





Ireland ran in four tries during a 26-nil victory over Russia this morning.



SOCCER

Celtic renew their rivalry with Rosenborg in the Europa League tonight.

The Group B encounter will be the fourth time the sides have met this season, and sixth meeting in 18 months.

Manager Brendan Rodgers is getting used to playing in Norway.

Arsenal have brought nine members of their Under 23 squad to the Ukraine for tonight’s Europa League game against Vorskla Poltava.

Senior players such as Petr Cech and Aaron Ramsey have also made the trip, but manager Unai Emery is set to name an experimental side for the Group E encounter.

The Gunners are already through to the last 32 and face Tottenham and Manchester United in the Premier League in the coming week.



Chelsea will look to bounce back the weekend’s defeat to Spurs by beating PAOK Thessaloniki at Stamford Bridge.

A draw will be enough for the Blues to win Group L.

Rangers welcome Group G leaders Villareal to Ibrox.

GAELIC GAMES

Hurling has gained global recognition after being added to UNESCO’s list of protected cultural activities.

The sport has existed for at least 3000 years with the first literary reference dating back to 1272 BC.

The game was outlawed in the 12th century due to excessive violence, but flourished despite the ban.

A formal set of rules were introduced following the foundation of the G-A-A in 1884.



RACING

Kemboy, trained by Willie Mullins, heads a field of 14 runners for the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury on Saturday.

The six-year-old emerged as a leading contender for the prestigious handicap — formerly known as the Hennessy Gold Cup — when making a successful start to his campaign in the Clonmel Oil Chase a fortnight ago.

Champion trainer Mullins, who won last year’s race with Total Recall, had seven contenders at Monday’s confirmation stage, but Kemboy is his only declared runner.

The sole Irish raider is joined at the head of the weights on 11st 12lb by the Paul Nicholls-trained Black Corton.