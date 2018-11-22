Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update

BOXING

Kellie Harrington has won her World Women’s Elite Boxing Championships semi-final in New Delhi.

The Dublin lightweight has beaten Karina Ibragimova of Kazakhstan on a unanimous decision.





Harrington is guaranteed at least a silver medal and will fight for gold over the weekend.

SOCCER

Stephen Kenny is the outstanding candidate to be the next Republic of Ireland manager.

That is the view of Bohemians head coach Keith Long, who is backing his Dundalk counterpart to replace Martin O’Neill.

Long has highlighted the Lilywhites fast, aggressive and attractive brand of football, and Kenny’s ability to get to best from limited resources.

The Bohs boss says Kenny’s domestic background should not hold him back.

Former Manchester United assistant Carlos Queiroz and Alex Ferguson’s successor David Moyes are the latest coaches to be linked with the vacant Republic of Ireland post.

Damien Duff is backing Mick McCarthy and Robbie Keane to replace Martin O’Neill.

His former Irish team-mate, Kevin Kilbane feels a League of Ireland manager, such as Stephen Kenny, may struggle with recognition.

SOCCER

Republic of Ireland international Sean Maguire may not play again this year.

The former Cork City striker suffered a hamstring injury after playing just 12 minutes of last week’s international friendly against Northern Ireland.

His club Preston North End says it could be January before he returns to full fitness.

It is the fourth hamstring injury the 24 year old has suffered in the past 12 months.

He missed the first 11 Championship games of the season with a similar issue.

RUGBY

Munster hooker Niall Scannell is among those hoping to be recalled to the Irish Rugby team for Saturday’s November Test against the U-S-A at the Aviva Stadium.

Coach Joe Schmidt is expected to make whole sale changes and could unveil an entirely new starting 15 this afternoon.

Centre Sammy Arnold may be handed his first cap, and there could be first starts for half backs Ross Byrne and John Cooney.

Having watched on as Ireland beat the All Blacks last week, Scannell says a new standard has been set.

Johnny Sexton has described beating the All Blacks as a career highlight.

Last weekend’s historic Test win over New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium has been dismissed by some as a glorified friendly.

The Grand Slam and Champions Cup winning out-half spoke about what that occasion meant to him after being named Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Player of the Year for 2018.

MOTORSPORT

Robert Kubica will make a remarkable return to Formula One in 2019.

The Polish driver will race for William next season, eight years after a devastating rally crash.

The 33-year-old had lengthy surgeries to repair leg, shoulder and arm fractures and required a partial amputation to save his right hand.



GOLF

The Irish team of Shane Lowry and Paul Dunne hold a share of seventh place after the opening round of the World Cup of Golf in Melbourne.

The players from Offaly and Wicklow lie on 8 under par.

That is two shots behind the joint leaders England, South Korea and Australia.



GREYHOUND RACING

Ballylongford’s Tom Lynch has Saeed Tashadelek running from Trap 2 in the 8th race at Shelbourne Park.

In the 10th Race at Shelbourne Park, Burnt Oak Blond for Patrick O’Sullivan runs from Trap 2.

In Limerick, Lisseycasey Jayne for Listowel’s Jayne Donlon runs from Trap 4 in the 5th race.

