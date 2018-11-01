Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update

RUGBY

Joe Schmidt looks set to hand Joey Carbery his fourth international start, when he names the Ireland team for Saturday’s Test against Italy in Chicago this evening.

The now Munster out half made a sensational international debut during the win over New Zealand in the same city two years ago.





Carbery is delighted to be back at Solider Field, but admits his kicking needs some work.

Josh van der Flier could be recalled to the Irish team for Saturday’s Autumn Test against Italy.

The Leinster flanker has not featured for the national side since suffering a knee injury during the dramatic Six Nations win over France in Paris in March.

Van der Flier, who came off the bench when Ireland thrashed Italy 63-10 in Rome last year, says the Azzuri can’t be taken lightly.

Former Leinster centre Ben Te’o has been named in the England team to play the Rassie Erasmus coached South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday.

Te’o is named at inside centre despite playing fewer that 30 minutes for his club Worcester this season.

Co-captains Owen Farrell and Dylan Hartley will start at out half and hooker, but there is no place for Chris Ashton.

GOLF

Paul Dunne has his sights set on the 1 million euro winner’s prize at the Turkish Airlines Open near Antalya.

The Wicklow man sits on top of the leaderboard following a flawless opening round of 64.

He birdied his final hole to reach the clubhouse on seven under par, one shot ahead of Padraig Harrington, Thorbjorn Oleson and Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

Shane Lowry is two under par playing the last hole.



SOCCER

The F-A-I and the I-F-A have announced a joint bid to host the 2023 Under-21 European Championships.

John Delaney and his Northern Irish counterpart Patrick Nelson believe the cross-border venture will provide a compelling vision for UEFA.

The Aviva Stadium and Windsor Park head the list of proposed venues.

Dalymount Park, Turners Cross and Tallaght could also stage games.

While the I-R-F-U will make Thomond Park and Kingspan Stadium available.

Holders Manchester City host fellow Premier League side Fulham in the E-F-L Cup this evening.

A quarter final against either Leicester or Southampton awaits the winners.

It is the second of five games in 13 days for City, so Pep Guardiola is expected to rotate his squad.

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic is expecting a strong challenge, whoever takes to the field.

RACING

Trainer Henry De Bromhead looks set to be well represented in Saturday’s first Grade 1 chase of the National Hunt season, the JNWine.com Champion Chase at Down Royal.

De Bromhead told Dave Keena both of his intended runners are in great form and he is looking forward to the race.