Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update

RUGBY

Leinster scrum half Nick McCarthy will join Munster at the end of the season on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old will follow in the footsteps of Joey Carbery in heading south for extra game time.





McCarthy made 30 appearances for Leinster and came off the bench during Friday’s Champions Cup victory over Wasps.

Munster have also announced contract extensions for Tommy O’Donnel, Chris Farrell, Chris Cloete and James and Neil Cronin.

Looking ahead to the second round of Champions Cup fixtures, Munster Coach Johann van Graan says his side must be wary of Danny Cipriani when they face Gloucester this weekend.

The star out half will travel to Thomond Park with a point to prove.

He has been left out of the England squad for their upcoming Autumn Internationals.

England head coach Eddie Jones was in the stands Cipriani scored 14 points to help Gloucester beat French champions Castres at Kingsholm last weekend.

The Munster boss thinks he has been impressive this season.

Chris Ashton will his make his first start for Sale in Saturday’s Challenge Cup match against Connacht at the A-J Bell Stadium.

The former Saracens and Toulon wing comes into the back line as one of five changes from the side that beat Perpignan last week.

GOLF

Shane Lowry has dropped back to level par during the opening round of the Andalucía Masters in Valderrama.

The Offaly man has suffered back to back bogies on his 6th and 7th holes.

Defending champions Sergio Garcia is among those who share the top of the leader board on 3 under par.

Padraig Harrington and Gavin Moynihan tee off later this afternoon.



SOCCER

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill says the Declan Rice situation must be resolved by the end of the year.

The London born West Ham star is considering his Irish future following renewed interest from England.

O’Neill has refused to set next month’s games against Northern Ireland and Denmark as a deadline.

But the Irish boss says that at some stage no when no matter how talented you are, you have to come to some sort of decision.



Republic of Ireland Women’s international Denise O’Sullivan has signed for Australian club Canberra United.

The 24 year old Cork striker is heading down under on a one year deal as the team’s prestigious guest player.

It follows a successful spell in the U-S, where O’Sullivan was named Most Valuable Player while helping North Carolina Courage to a league title.

Luke Shaw is said to have agreed a new five year contract with Manchester United.

The long term deal is thought to be worth 150 thousand pounds a week.

The England left back became the most expensive teenager in world football when he joined United from Southampton for 30 million pounds in 2014.

YOUTH OLYMPICS

17 year old Dearbhla Rooney is preparing to bring an Olympic medal back to Leitrim.

The Manorhamilton native secured bronze in unanimous point’s victory over New Zealander Te Mania Shelford-Evans at the Youth Games in Buenos Aires.

Rooney went into this bout after suffering defeat in the semi-finals, but claims that loss only made her more determined.

She feels her dreams have now come through.

RACING

There is a seven-race card at Tramore this afternoon, where the first is off at 1.35.

In the UK, they go at:

Brighton at 1.30 – Good, good-to-firm in places

Carlisle at 1.40 – good-to-soft and soft in places on the chase track and it’s soft and good-to-soft in places on the hurdle track

Uttoxeter at 2.20 – good-to-soft and good in places

There’s racing on the standard tracks at Wolverhampton at 5.25 and Chelmsford at 5.45.