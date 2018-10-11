Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

Seanie Maguire says he’s ready to ‘step up to the plate’ for the Republic of Ireland in the upcoming back-to-back Nations League games against Denmark and Wales.

The Kilkenny man has recovered from hamstring injuries that halted the striker’s good start at Championship club Preston.





With Shane Long likely to miss Saturday’s game against Denmark with an ankle injury, Maguire says he’s ready to step in and score goals for Martin O’Neill’s side



Republic of Ireland legend John Aldridge has hit out at Declan Rice for stalling over his international future.

Writing in the Herald, Aldridge has claimed that the West Ham teenager has ‘shown disrespect to the Irish badge and the green shirt’ by considering switching allegiance to England.

Rice has won three caps for Ireland but has not yet played in a competitive international.

Former Aston Villa chairman Sir Doug Ellis has died at the age of 94.

Having had two spells in the role, he sold the club to American businessman Randy Lerner in 2006 and became life president.

He was nicknamed “Deadly Doug”, having earned a reputation for quickly disposing of managers.

The Republic of Ireland’s under-21s face a ‘must-win’ European Championship qualifier later.

Noel King’s team are away to Israel, needing a victory to keep their chances of reaching the finals alive.

Kick-off is at 3pm.

GOLF

Paul Dunne is one-under-par after 14 holes of his first round at the British Masters.

The defending champion is four strokes behind leader Matt Wallace.

Padraig Harrington’s one-over-par after 13 holes while Shane Lowry teed-off 20 minutes ago.



YOUTH OLYMPICS

After narrowly missing out in a medal in the women’s 100-metres breaststroke last night, Mona McSharry is back in the pool at the Youth Olympics this afternoon.

McSharry goes in the heats of the 50-metres freestyle in Buenos Aires.

Robbie Powell has his heat in the 100-metres freestyle while Sophie Meredith competes in the women’s long-jump this evening.

RUGBY

Johnny Sexton is back in the Leinster team for their Heineken Champions Cup opener against Wasps at the R-D-S tomorrow evening.

The out-half is recalled as one of nine changes from the defending champions’ win over Munster in the Pro-14 last weekend.

Garry Ringrose, Jordan Larmour and Luke McGrath also come into the backs with Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong, Sean Cronin, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan starting in the pack.