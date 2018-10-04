Daly’s Supervalu 13 Premier
Killarney Celtic 0 Killorglin 1
Kerry Hurling All Stars Night Postponed Due To Bereavement
Due to a bereavement, the date for the Kerry Hurling All Stars night has changed.It’s been rescheduled for Friday the 19th of October at...
Thursday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
RESULTSElectric Ireland Higher Education Senior Football Division 1 League University of Limerick 3-17 IT Tralee 1-07North Kerry Ladies Football Terry's Butchers Oakpark Under 14 Division 4...
The UK’s leading nutritionist for fertility is coming to Kerry
The UK’s leading nutritionist for fertility and woman’s health issues is coming to Tralee on Sunday for the Horan’s wellness day. Deirdre spoke to...
Funerals for non-believers
Funeral services are now available for non-believers in Kerry. Frank Houlihan from Tralee is training celebrants so they can officiate at funerals.
Are employers slow to give work to people with disabilities?
Tralee woman Sarah McLoughlin is a highly qualified nutritionist but she says she finds it difficult to get work because of her poor vision....