Thursday Local GAA Fixtures/Results

RESULTS
Vincent Murphy Sports Senior Co League
Listowel Emmets 4-09 -v- Currow 2-10
Rose Hotel U14 Division 1 Co. League B Final
Cromane 5-05 -v- Miltown Listry 3-17
U14 East Region Leagues Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
Killarney Legion 5-13 -V- Gneeveguilla 5.15
FIXTURES
U-16 Co Hurling Championship
Kilmoyley G.A.A. V Tralee Parnells 19:00 in Pairc Naomh Eirc
South Kerry Hurling V Abbeydorney 20:00 in Barraduff NS
(Cup Q-F) Lixnaw V Ballyduff 19:00 in Lixnaw
Junior Football League Group 6
(Round 4) Duagh V Brosna 19:45 in Duagh
U12 East Kerry League Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
Kilgarvan V Kenmare
South Kerry Under 12 Go Games Round 1
At 7.30pm
Group A
At Foilmore: Foilmore v Waterville
At Derrynane : Sneem/Derrynane v St. Marys
Skellig Rangers bye
Group B
At Reenard: Reenard v St. Michaels
At Dromid: Dromid Pearses v Valentia
Templenoe bye