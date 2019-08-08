Thursday Local GAA Fixtures/Results

RESULTS
Credit Union Junior Football League
Group 5
Moyvane 0-13 -v- 0-9 Beale
East Region Minor League
Sponsored by Talter Jack Pub, Restaurant & Accommodation Killarney,
Dr. Crokes 2-21 -v- 0-13 Gneeveguilla
Trophy World Girls Co. Championship Finals
U13 B Championship
Abbeydourney 5-04 -v- 5-18 Scartaglen
U13 C Championship
Firies 3-01 -v- 6-03 Killarney Legion
U13 D Championship
Castlegregory 5-05 -v- 5-06 Southern Gaels B
Lee Strand U-16 County Football League Semi-Finals
Division 1
Austin Stacks 3-12 -vs- 0-19 Laune Rangers
Division 2
Kilcummin 0-09 -vs- 1-05 Fossa
Ardfert 4-10 -vs- 2-09 Renard St. Mary’s
Division 3
Kenmare 5-13 -vs- 4-08 Keel/Listry
Kerins O’Rahillys 2-10 -vs- 1-06 Currow
Division 4
Milltown Castlemaine 2-10 -vs- 2-14 Annascaul/Lispole
Castlegregory 3-17 -vs- 2-18 An Ghaeltacht
Division 5
John Mitchels defeated St. Senan’s
Division 6
Knocknagoshel/Brosna/Duagh 1-11 -vs- 3-09 Kilgarvan/Tousist
Finuge 5-09 -vs- 2-11 Cordal/Scartaglin
Division 7
St. Michael’s/Foilmore 0-23 -vs- 4-14 Rathmore
Division 8
Skellig Rangers/Valentia 3-15 -vs- 1-07 Spa
FIXTURES
Minor Football League Semi-Finals
(all games throw in at 7)
Division 1
Renard/St. Mary’s V Austin Stacks in Caherciveen
Laune Rangers V Keel/Listry in JP O’Sullivan Park
Division 2
Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane V Kerins O’Rahilly’s in Glenbeigh
Castlegregory GAA Club V Milltown/Castlemaine in Castlegregory
Division 3
Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe V Ballymacelligott in Fossa
East Region Minor League
Sponsored by Tatler Jack Pub, Restaurant & Accommodation Killarney
Division 2 Semi-Final
EXTRA TIME IF NECESSARY
Glenflesk V Beaufort at 7 in Glenflesk
Division 3 Semi-Final (13 a side)
Spa V Currow at 7 in Spa
Vincent Murphy Sports Senior Ladies Co. League
Division 3
Killarney Legion V Laune Rangers at 7:30
North Kerry Senior Ladies League
Division 1
Ballymac V Currow at 8
Division 2
Beale/Ballyduff V Kerins O Rahilly’s at 7:30