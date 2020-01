There was a big win yesterday for Intermediate School Killorglin over Colaiste Chriost Ri in the first round of the Frewen Cup Under 16.5 Football

The Kerry school won on a 3-16 to 0-6 scoreline.

There was disappointment for Causeway Comprehensive in the quarter final of the Corn Thomais Mhic Choilm Under 19 B Hurling losing by point to Cashel Community School 1-22 to 2-18.