Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

RESULTS
Lee Strand U-16 County Football District Championship
Con Courtney Memorial Cup Final
Eoghan Ruadh 1-18 Mid Kerry 0-15
Plate Final
Kenmare District 3-15 West Kerry 1-14
Corn Chiarain Ui Dhrisceoil (16.5 D Hurling) Round 1
Mercy Mounthawk 0-8 V St. Anne’s Community College Killaloe 1-22
FIXTURES
Corn Chiarain Ui Dhrisceoil (16.5 D Hurling) Round 1
Pobail Scoil Inver Sceine v St Mary’s of Newport at 12.30 in Tournafulla
North Kerry Ladies Football
Billy Kissane Meats Under 12 Division 2 Plate-Final
Listowel Emmetts v Castlegregory tonight at 7-00pm