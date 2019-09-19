Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

RESULTS

Lee Strand U-16 County Football District Championship

Con Courtney Memorial Cup Final
Eoghan Ruadh 1-18 Mid Kerry 0-15

Plate Final
Kenmare District 3-15 West Kerry 1-14

Corn Chiarain Ui Dhrisceoil (16.5 D Hurling) Round 1

Mercy Mounthawk 0-8 V St. Anne’s Community College Killaloe 1-22

FIXTURES

Corn Chiarain Ui Dhrisceoil (16.5 D Hurling) Round 1

Pobail Scoil Inver Sceine v St Mary’s of Newport at 12.30 in Tournafulla

North Kerry Ladies Football

Billy Kissane Meats Under 12 Division 2 Plate-Final

Listowel Emmetts v Castlegregory tonight at 7-00pm

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR