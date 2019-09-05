Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

RESULTS

North Kerry Under 12 Bord na Óige League Division 2 A & B in association with McElligott Oils Asdee

Finuge A 4-06 Duagh A 2-04

Finuge B 5-12 Duagh B 2-10

FIXTURES

U21 Football Championship Final
East Kerry V Feale Rangers at 7pm in Austin Stack Park

Molyneaux Cup Semi Final
Dr Crokes V Beaufort at 7.30 in Dr Crokes GAA

U14 Central Region League Division 2 Final sponsored by Kellihers Toyota Tralee.

Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane v Castleisland Desmonds at 6.30pm, Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney.

LADIES FOOTBALL

U18 Co League Division 2A Final
Laune Rangers v Castleisland Desmonds at 6:45pm, Kerry GAA Centre of Excellence

