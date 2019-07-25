Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

RESULTS
Junior Football League Group 3
An Ghaeltacht 3-19 Castlegregory 1-01
South Kerry Under 14 League
St. Michaels/Foilmore 5-17 Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe 1-09
U14 East Region Leagues Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
Killarney Legion B. 2-05 Cordal-Scartaglin 3-22
Dr Crokes B 1-08 Listry-Keel B 0-05
Division 3 Semi Finals in ‘The Kellihers Toyota Tralee U14 Central Region’ Football
John Mitchels 4-11 Dingle 0-05
Annascaul/Lispole 3-10 Kerins O’Rahillys 3-07
LADIES FOOTBALL
Trophy World U13 Championship Quarter Finals
A Championship
Austin Stacks 8-07 -v- Glenflesk 2-04
Southern Gaels 5-10 -v- Cromane 5-05
Inbhear Scéine Gaels -v- Beaufort – game didn’t go ahead
B Championshp
Laune rangers 8-18 -v- Listowel Emmets 2-04
Castleisland Desmonds 9-11 -v- Fossa 4-07
Scartaglin 3-15 -v- Kerins O’Rahillys 3-06
C Championship
Corca Dhuibhne 3-01 -v- Kilcummin 2-06
Na Gaeil 1-02 -v- Legion 3-05
Trophy World U15 Championship
B Championship Semi Final
Corca Dhuibhne 3-01 -v- Beaufort 7-06
Mary Jo Curran
Annascaul/Castlegregory 1-03 -v- Fossa 6-09
Rathmore B 2-04 -v- Clounmaccon/Moyvane 5-16
Kerry LGFA Minor Co. League Div 2 (B) Final
Killarney Legion 3-08 -v- Na Gaeil 6-09
FIXTURES
Minor Football League Div 1
Laune Rangers v Austin Stacks at 7:00 in J P O’Sullivan Park (Laune Rangers)
Minor Football League Div 2
Kerins O’Rahilly’s v Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 7:00 in Strand Road
South Kerry Under 12 Go Games at 7.30pm
Group A (home team first)
Foilmore Sneem/Derrynane
St. Marys v Skellig Rangers
Waterville Bye
Group B (home team first)
St. Michaels v Templenoe
Dromid Pearses Bye