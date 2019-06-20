Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

RESULTS
Lee Strand U-16 County Football Leagues
Round 1
Div 1
Dr. Crokes 1.14 Glenflesk 1.12
Legion 2.10 Austin Stacks 4.08
Laune Rangers 1.15 Firies 2.13
Div 2
Ballymacelligott 3.05 Na Gaeil 2.15
Fossa 4.10 Ardfert 4.10
Div 3A
Currow 6.12 Milltown Castlemaine 3.13
An Ghaeltacht 5.09 Beaufort 1.09
Kenmare 4.12 Listowel Emmets 0.05
Div 3B
Kerins O’Rahillys 6.11 Annascaul Lispole 3.09
Div 5
Churchill 5.13 Ballyduff 2.08
Castleisland Desmonds 1.07 John Mitchels 7.11
Div 6
Asdee Ballylongford Ballydonoghue Clounmacon 2.11 Cordal Scartaglin 4.06
Finuge 7.09 Kilgarvan Tousist 3.13
Div 7
Beale 1.14 Laune Rangers B 1.06
Templenoe Sneem Derrynane 2.15 Rathmore 4.10
Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Senior ‘B’ Hurling League Final
Abbeydorney 3-10 St. Brendan’s 2-12
FIXTURES
Lee Strand U-14 County District Championship Finals at Austin Stack Park Tralee
Plate Final at 6.15pm
Castleisland District v West Kerry
Cup Final at 7.45pm
South Kerry v Feale Rangers
LADIES FOOTBALL
Rose Hotel U16 Co. League
BEALE/BALLYDUFF -v- CASTLEGREGORY – Beale – 7pm
U16 Division 5 Semi Final
Kilcummin -v- Glenflesk – 7:30pm