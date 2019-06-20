Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

RESULTS

Lee Strand U-16 County Football Leagues

Round 1

Div 1
Dr. Crokes 1.14 Glenflesk 1.12
Legion 2.10 Austin Stacks 4.08
Laune Rangers 1.15 Firies 2.13

Div 2
Ballymacelligott 3.05 Na Gaeil 2.15
Fossa 4.10 Ardfert 4.10

Div 3A
Currow 6.12 Milltown Castlemaine 3.13
An Ghaeltacht 5.09 Beaufort 1.09
Kenmare 4.12 Listowel Emmets 0.05

Div 3B
Kerins O’Rahillys 6.11 Annascaul Lispole 3.09

Div 5
Churchill 5.13 Ballyduff 2.08
Castleisland Desmonds 1.07 John Mitchels 7.11

Div 6
Asdee Ballylongford Ballydonoghue Clounmacon 2.11 Cordal Scartaglin 4.06
Finuge 7.09 Kilgarvan Tousist 3.13

Div 7
Beale 1.14 Laune Rangers B 1.06
Templenoe Sneem Derrynane 2.15 Rathmore 4.10

Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Senior ‘B’ Hurling League Final

Abbeydorney 3-10 St. Brendan’s 2-12

FIXTURES

Lee Strand U-14 County District Championship Finals at Austin Stack Park Tralee

Plate Final at 6.15pm
Castleisland District v West Kerry

Cup Final at 7.45pm
South Kerry v Feale Rangers

LADIES FOOTBALL

Rose Hotel U16 Co. League
BEALE/BALLYDUFF -v- CASTLEGREGORY – Beale – 7pm

U16 Division 5 Semi Final
Kilcummin -v- Glenflesk – 7:30pm

