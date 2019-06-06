Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

RESULTS

Co Senior Hurling League, Division 2, Round 2

St. Brendan’s 0-16 Causeway 0-14


Crotta 1-18 Lixnaw 1-13

Lee Strand U-14 County District Football Championship Semi Finals

Mid Kerry 0.11 South Kerry 4.20

Eoghan Ruadh 3.11 Feale Rangers 6.12

U14 Rose Hotel Co League

Castleisland Desmonds 3-11 Fossa 4-08 (a draw)

Listowel 3-05 Beaufort 4-08

FIXTURES

Co Senior Hurling League Division 2 Gr B
Ladys Walk v Kilmoyley in Ballyduff at 7.30pm

Rose Hotel U14 Co. League
Miltown Listry -v- Austin Stacks – 6:30pm
Killarney Legion -v- Beale/Ballyduff – 7pm

Rose Hotel U12 Co. League
Listowel -v- Beale – 7:15pm
Moyvane -v- Dr. Crokes –
Currow -v- Finuge/St. Senans

