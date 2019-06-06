Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

RESULTS
Co Senior Hurling League, Division 2, Round 2
St. Brendan’s 0-16 Causeway 0-14
Crotta 1-18 Lixnaw 1-13
Lee Strand U-14 County District Football Championship Semi Finals
Mid Kerry 0.11 South Kerry 4.20
Eoghan Ruadh 3.11 Feale Rangers 6.12
U14 Rose Hotel Co League
Castleisland Desmonds 3-11 Fossa 4-08 (a draw)
Listowel 3-05 Beaufort 4-08
FIXTURES
Co Senior Hurling League Division 2 Gr B
Ladys Walk v Kilmoyley in Ballyduff at 7.30pm
Rose Hotel U14 Co. League
Miltown Listry -v- Austin Stacks – 6:30pm
Killarney Legion -v- Beale/Ballyduff – 7pm
Rose Hotel U12 Co. League
Listowel -v- Beale – 7:15pm
Moyvane -v- Dr. Crokes –
Currow -v- Finuge/St. Senans