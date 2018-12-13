Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

There will be an all-Kerry tie in the quarter-final of the Corn Uí Mhuirí after the beaten finalists from 2018, Tralee CBS were drawn against St Brendan’s Killarney.

Defending champions, Pobal Scoil Corca Dhuibne will face St Flannan’s College, Ennis.

The draw for the knock-out stages of the competition also sees two all-Cork ties with Clonakilty against Bandon and St Francis College Rochestown against Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig.





The games are set for January 16th with the semi-finals and final scheduled for February 2nd and 23rd respectively.

Post Primary Schools Moynihan Cup

Coláiste Íde agus Iosef Abbeyfeale 0-11 Pobal Scoil Inbhéar Scéine 0-10

Corn Eamainn Ui Mhairtin Under 15 C Football Final

Causeway Comprehensive 4-02 Kinsale Community School 5-06

The Kerry LGFA AGM will take place tonight at the Killarney Heights Hotel at 8pm.