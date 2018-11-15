Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

RESULTS
Corn Dhonncha Ui Nuainain (19 B F) Quarter Final
Iver Sceine Kenmare 2-8 Presentation Milltown 0-5
19 E Football Round 2
Killorglin Community College W/O V McEgan College Macroom Conceded
Corn Sheamais Ui Dhonnchu (16.5 B H) Final
Blackwater Community School Lismore 3-9 Causeway Comprehensive 4-11
Corn Sheain Ui Mhaolomhnaigh (19 D F) Round 2
Castleisland Community College 2-2 SN Baile An Mhuirne 6-13
Corn Ui Mhuiri Group A (19 A F) Round 2
St. Francis College Rochestown 1-13 Tralee CBS 0-08
Corn Ui Mhuiri Group C (19 A F) Round 2
Pobal Scoil Chorcha Dhuibhne 5-17 De La Salle College Macroom 1-4
Corn Ui Mhuiri Group D (19 A F) Round 2
Mercy Mounthawk 6-13 Intermediate School Killorglin 0-9
Third Level
Camogie Division 3
IT Tralee 4-10 UCC2 2-09