Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

RESULTS

Bernard O’Callaghan Memorial Senior Championship sponsored by McMunn’s Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion

Round 1

Asdee 2-05 Finuge 1-12

GAA Higher Education Football League Division 4

Kerry College of Further Education 3-14 Shannon College of Catering 1-06





Colleges Ladies Football

Quill Cup Ladies Football League

IT Tralee 3-11 Cork IT 4-04

North Kerry Ladies Football

Terry’s Butchers Oakpark Under 14

Division 4 Shield – Final

Austin Stacks Rockets 4-07 Currow 5-10

FIXTURES

Electric Ireland Higher Education Fresher Football Division 2 League

IT Tralee v Mary Immaculate College Limerick at 5pm in MICL GAA Pitch, Limerick

Electric Ireland Higher Education Football Division 1 League

IT Tralee v UCC at 8pm in The Mardyke Arena, Cork

Electric Ireland Higher Education Senior Hurling Division 2 League

IT Tralee v IT Sligo at 7.30pm at Tubber GAA Pitch, Co Clare