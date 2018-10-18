Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

RESULTS
Bernard O’Callaghan Memorial Senior Championship sponsored by McMunn’s Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion
Round 1
Asdee 2-05 Finuge 1-12
GAA Higher Education Football League Division 4
Kerry College of Further Education 3-14 Shannon College of Catering 1-06
Colleges Ladies Football
Quill Cup Ladies Football League
IT Tralee 3-11 Cork IT 4-04
North Kerry Ladies Football
Terry’s Butchers Oakpark Under 14
Division 4 Shield – Final
Austin Stacks Rockets 4-07 Currow 5-10
FIXTURES
Electric Ireland Higher Education Fresher Football Division 2 League
IT Tralee v Mary Immaculate College Limerick at 5pm in MICL GAA Pitch, Limerick
Electric Ireland Higher Education Football Division 1 League
IT Tralee v UCC at 8pm in The Mardyke Arena, Cork
Electric Ireland Higher Education Senior Hurling Division 2 League
IT Tralee v IT Sligo at 7.30pm at Tubber GAA Pitch, Co Clare