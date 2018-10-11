Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

RESULTS

Post Primary Schools Competitions

Corn an Bhrathair Cholim Taft (15 A F)

Quarter Final

High School Clonmel 4-11 I.S. Killorglin 5-17

Colaiste Chriost Ri 1-3 Árdscoil Uí Urmaltaigh Bandon 8-17

Tralee CBS 6-21 P.S Chorcha Dhuibhne 2-8

St. Francis College Rochestown 4-9 St Brendans Killarney 1-8

Corn Eamainn Ui Dhonnchu (15 B F)

Quarter Final

Castletroy College 4-6 Coachford College 3-7

Mercy Mounthawk 5-10 Abbey C.B.S 4-8

Coláiste na Sceilge 4-18 Clonakilty Community College 1-5

Corn Eamainn Ui Mhairtin 15 C F (North)

Quarter Final

Causeway Comprehensive School 8-8 Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí 1-15

Coláiste An Phiarsaigh Glanmire 1-5 V Scoil Mhuire & Ide Newcastle West 4-10

Patrician Academy Mallow 3-9 St Pats Castleisland 2-5

St Michaels Listowel 3-7 Colaiste Ide agus Iosef, Abbeyfeale 1-15





Corn Eamainn Ui Mhairtin 15 C F (South)

Quarter Final

De La Salle College Waterford 3-4 Kinsale Community School 9-17

Presentation Milltown 4-8 Mount St. Michael Rosscarbery 0-7

Corn Mhairtin Mhic Chomara (15 D F)

Round 2

St Josephs Ballybunion 4-11 Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal Blarney 4-7

St. Caimins Community School Shannon 1-9 Coláiste Mhuire Askeaton 1-7

FIXTURES

Barrett Cup Final

Spa Killarney v Laune Rangers in the Centre of Excellence, Currans at 7.30pm

The October meeting of the Kerry LGFA will take place at Kerins O’Rahilly’s Clubhouse, Tralee tonight at 8pm.

It is expected that the incoming inter-county managements for U14, U16, Minor and Senior Teams will be put forward for ratification at the meeting.