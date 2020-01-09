Thursday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

RESULTS

KERRY AIRPORT U16 BOYS DIV 3

Glenbeigh Falcons 52 TK Cobras 13

KERRY AIRPORT U16 GIRLS DIV 3 PLATE

St Pauls v Kenmare Kestrels was conceded by St Pauls

KERRY AIRPORT U14 D3 GIRLS SHIELD B

St Pauls 15 Glenbeigh Falcons 39

KERRY AIRPORT U12 BOYS DIV 2

St Bridgets 26 St Marys 32

KERRY AIRPORT WOMENS DIVISION 3 POOL B

Horans Health Stores 42 Tralee Tigers BC 33

FIXTURES

KERRY AIRPORT MENS DIVISION 1 CUP

St Marys v Tralee Imperials at Castleisland Community Centre at 8:15pm

KERRY AIRPORT MENS DIVISION 2 POOL A

St Marys v Cahersiveen at Castleisland Community Centre at 7:00pm

KERRY AIRPORT U18 BOYS DIV 1 CUP

St Brendans BC v Tralee Imperials at Moyderwell at 8:15pm

KERRY AIRPORT U17 BOYS CUP

TK Bobcats v St Brendans BC B at Presentation Tralee at 6:30pm

SCHOOLS BASKETBALL

Mercy Mounthawk Tralee plays host to today’s fixtures in Pool 4 of the Basketball Ireland Post Primary Schools All Ireland Schools Under 16 A Boys League Playoffs

The home side face Gaelcholaiste Mhuire AG of Cork at 11am and Coolmines Community School at 2.30.

In Pool 6 of the U16 C Boys…

Killorglin Community College play the hosts Skibbereen Community School at 11am followed by a tie against CTI Clonmel at 12.45.

Four Kerry schools are in action today in the U14A Girls Subway All Ireland Schools Cup.

Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra and Castleisland Community College have games in Pool C while Mercy Mounthawk Tralee and Presentation Castleisland will play in Pool D.