Thursday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

KERRY AIRPORT KERRY AREA BASKETBALL BOARD RESULTS
U16 BOYS DIV 2 PLATE
Kenmare Kestrels 59 St Brendans 49
U14 BOYS DIV 3 PLATE
TK Vixens 51 Glenbeigh Falcons 29
U14 D2 GIRLS SHIELD
St Marys 34 Rathmore 17
U12 BOYS DIV 3 PLATE
TK Vixens Conceded to St Colmans
WOMENS CROSS DIVISION 1
Kenmare Kestrels 43 Glenbeigh Falcons 63
WOMENS DIVISION 2
KCYMS 39 St Bridgets 59
WOMENS DIVISION 3 CUP
Horans Health Stores 62 Tralee Imperials 46
KERRY AIRPORT KERRY AREA BASKETBALL BOARD FIXTURES
WOMENS DIVISION 2
St Brendans BC v St Marys at Moyderwell 8:00pm
WOMENS DIVISION 3 POOL A
Team Kerry Cobras 1 v St Brendans BC at Causeway School Gym 6:45pm
MENS DIVISION 1
St Marys v TK Killarney Cougars at Castleisland Community Centre, 8:00pm
MENS DIVISION 2 POOL A
St Marys v Rathmore Ravens at Castleisland Community Centre, 7:00pm
WOMENS DIVISION 2
St Pauls v KCYMS at Kilcummin School Hall, 8:00pm