Thursday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

RESULTS in the Kerry Airport Kerry Area Board

WOMENS DIVISION 1
St Marys 56 Glenbeigh Falcons 57

WOMENS DIVISION 2
Kenmare Kestrels 54 Gneeveguilla 45

WOMENS DIVISION 3 POOL B
Tralee Imperials 53 St Annes 36

U16 GIRLS DIV 1
Glenbeigh Falcons 31 St Marys 49

U16 BOYS DIV 2 POOL 2
Gneeveguilla 45 Kenmare Kestrels 61

U14 BOYS DIV 1
St Brendans 68 Rathmore 20

U12 GIRLS DIV 3 POOL 2
Kenmare Kestrels 20 Cahersiveen 0

FIXTURES in the Kerry Airport Kerry Area Board

WOMENS DIVISION 2
St Marys v St Pauls at 8:00pm

U18 BOYS DIV 1
Team Kerry v Tralee Imperials at 8:15pm

U16 BOYS DIV 1
St Brendans BC v KCYMS at 6:45pm

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR