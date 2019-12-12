Thursday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

RESULTS in the Kerry Airport Kerry Area Board
WOMENS DIVISION 1
St Marys 56 Glenbeigh Falcons 57
WOMENS DIVISION 2
Kenmare Kestrels 54 Gneeveguilla 45
WOMENS DIVISION 3 POOL B
Tralee Imperials 53 St Annes 36
U16 GIRLS DIV 1
Glenbeigh Falcons 31 St Marys 49
U16 BOYS DIV 2 POOL 2
Gneeveguilla 45 Kenmare Kestrels 61
U14 BOYS DIV 1
St Brendans 68 Rathmore 20
U12 GIRLS DIV 3 POOL 2
Kenmare Kestrels 20 Cahersiveen 0
FIXTURES in the Kerry Airport Kerry Area Board
WOMENS DIVISION 2
St Marys v St Pauls at 8:00pm
U18 BOYS DIV 1
Team Kerry v Tralee Imperials at 8:15pm
U16 BOYS DIV 1
St Brendans BC v KCYMS at 6:45pm