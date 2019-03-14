Thursday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

RESULTS
SENIOR WOMENS Crossover Div 1 & 2
Kenmare Kestrels 43 St Josephs 59
SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2
St Brendans BC 36 Glenbeigh Falcons 53
SENIOR WOMENS DIV 3
Horans Health Stores 39 Tralee Tigers BC 29
LEE STRAND U16 DIV 1 BOYS SHIELD
Gneeveguilla 44 St Bridgets 40
LEE STRAND U16 DIV 2 BOYS
Kenmare Kestrels 54 TK Cougars 47
LEE STRAND U14 DIV 2 BOYS LEAGUE
TK Killarney Cougars 55 Kenmare Kestrels 23
LEE STRAND U14 DIV 2 BOYS SHIELD
Gneeveguilla 47 St Annes B 34
LEE STRAND U14 DIV 3 BOYS SHIELD
St Pauls A 27 St Josephs 12
LEE STRAND U14 DIV 2 GIRLS LEAGUE
Ballybunion Wildcats 30 St Pauls 44
LEE STRAND U14 DIV 2 GIRLS SHIELD
TK Vixens 16 St Marys A 35
LEE STRAND U14 DIV 3 GIRLS LEAGUE
TK Cobras 40 St Colmans Lakers 16
Glenbeigh Falcons 20 Rathmore 27
LEE STRAND U12 DIV 2 BOYS
St Marys 27 St Bridgets 29
LEE STRAND U12 DIV 3 BOYS LEAGUE
St Pauls 27 Glenbeigh Falcons 28
LEE STRAND U12 DIV 3 BOYS SHIELD
St Josephs 21 St Pauls B 12
LEE STRAND U12 DIV 2 GIRLS SHIELD
Kenmare Kestrels 28 TK Cougars 17
FIXTURES
SENIOR MENS DIV 2 POOL A
St Marys v Glenbeigh Falcons in Castleisland Community Centre at 7:15pm
LEESTRAND U17 DIV 1 GIRLS
Glenbeigh Falcons v St Pauls in Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall at 8:15pm
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 1 BOYS SHIELD
St Brendans BC v St Bridgets in Moyderwell at 8:00pm