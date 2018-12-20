Thursday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

RESULTS

SENIOR MENS DIV 2 CUP
St Joseph’s 68 Glenbeigh Falcons 77

LEESTRAND U18 DIV 1 GIRLS
St Mary’s 20 KCYMS 0


GIRLS U17 CUP
St Anne’s 35 Glenbeigh Falcons 63

BOYS U16 CUP
Gneeveguilla 37 St Pauls 67

BOYS U16 DIV 3 PLATE
St Brendans 28 Glenbeigh Falcons 41

GIRLS U16 DIV 2 PLATE
KCYMS 40 St Annes 58

LEESTRAND U16 DIV 3 GIRLS
Ballybunion Wildcats 45 St Josephs 52

BOYS U14 CUP
St Marys 20 Tralee Imperials 0

BOYS U14 DIV 2 PLATE
St Annes 44 St Annes B 36

BOYS U14 DIV 3 PLATE
St Josephs 34 TK Cobras 20

LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 GIRLS POOL 2
Kenmare Kestrels 14 Cahersiveen 37

BOYS U12 DIV 3 PLATE
Tralee Imperials 14 TK Cobras 34

GIRLS U12 DIV 2 PLATE
St Joseph’s 34 Rathmore 13

FIXTURES

BOYS U16 CUP
KCYMS v TK Bobcats at Killorglin Sports Complex at 6:00pm

GIRLS U16 CUP
St Marys v Tralee Imperials at Castleisland Community Centre at 6:00pm

LEESTRAND U16 DIV 1 GIRLS
Kenmare Kestrels A v Cahersiveen at Pobalscoil Inbhfear Scene at 7:00pm

