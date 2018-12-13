Thursday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

RESULTS
SENIOR MEN’S DIV 2 Pool B
St Brendans BC 39 St Annes 47
SENIOR WOMEN’S DIV 3
Tralee Imperials 50 TK Vixens 48
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 3 GIRLS
Ballybunion Wildcats 32 St Bridgets 47
GIRLS U14 DIV 2 PLATE
Kenmare Kestrels 28 St Pauls 46
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 GIRLS POOL 2
TK Cougars 35 St Marys B 27
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 2 BOYS
St Bridgets 33 Kenmare Kestrels 18
GIRLS U12 DIV 2 PLATE
Kenmare Kestrels 22 TK Chorca Dhuibhne 23
FIXTURES
SENIOR MEN’S DIV 2 Pool A
St Marys v St Pauls at Castleisland Community Centre at 7:15pm
SENIOR WOMENS Crossover Div 1 & 2
St Marys B v St Josephs at Castleisland Community Centre at 8:15pm
LEESTRAND U17 DIV 1 GIRLS
Tralee Imperials v TK Bobcats at John Mitchels Sports Complex at 8:30pm