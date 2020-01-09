Maurice O’Shea reports from last night’s Badminton Finals in Tralee.
Thursday Local Badminton Results
Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
There was a big win yesterday for Intermediate School Killorglin over Colaiste Chriost Ri in the first round of the Frewen Cup Under 16.5...
Thursday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
RESULTS KERRY AIRPORT U16 BOYS DIV 3 Glenbeigh Falcons 52 TK Cobras 13 KERRY AIRPORT U16 GIRLS DIV 3 PLATE St Pauls v Kenmare Kestrels was conceded by...
A Problem Shared – January 8th, 2020
Tony and Val are back for the first show of 2020.
Does Generation Z Know Anything About Elvis? – January 8th, 2020
Today would have been Elvis Presley’s 85th birthday. His fame in the 21st century was colossal. Does it still hold true in the 21st...
Fine Gael’s 2nd General Election Candidate Announced – January 8th, 2020
Listowel councillor Mike Kennelly has been announced as the running mate of Junior Minister Brendan Griffin for this year’s general election.