Thursday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results

RESULTS

Lee Strand Mixed Leagues

Division 2

Moyvane 4 Killarney 3

Division 3

Kingdom 4 Moyvane 3

Division 4

Killarney 1 Moyvane 6

Agri Auto Parts Men’s League

Division 5

Listowel 4 Moyvane 0

FIXTURES

Lee Strand Mixed League

Division 5

Moyvane v Listowel at 8pm

Tralee Sports Centre will play host this Sunday March 1st to the Lee Strand Sponsored Annual Tournament in Aid of Tralee and District Chernobyl Group.

Starting times are Division 5 at 12.30pm, Division 4 at 2pm, Division 3 at 4pm and Divisions 1 & 2 at 5pm.

All entries to Tom Clear on or before this Friday February 28th.