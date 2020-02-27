Thursday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results

RESULTS
Lee Strand Mixed Leagues
Division 2
Moyvane 4 Killarney 3
Division 3
Kingdom 4 Moyvane 3
Division 4
Killarney 1 Moyvane 6
Agri Auto Parts Men’s League
Division 5
Listowel 4 Moyvane 0
FIXTURES
Lee Strand Mixed League
Division 5
Moyvane v Listowel at 8pm
Tralee Sports Centre will play host this Sunday March 1st to the Lee Strand Sponsored Annual Tournament in Aid of Tralee and District Chernobyl Group.
Starting times are Division 5 at 12.30pm, Division 4 at 2pm, Division 3 at 4pm and Divisions 1 & 2 at 5pm.
All entries to Tom Clear on or before this Friday February 28th.