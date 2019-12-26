Thursday Evenings Sports Update

SOCCER
Newcastle lead Manchester United in the Premier League’s tea-time kick-off.
Steve Bruce’s side lead at Old Trafford by a goal to nil after Matthew Longstaff’s goal.
There’s just over half an hour played.
In the day’s other action, two Republic of Ireland players were on target earlier.
Conor Hourihane’s [PRON: HOW-RI-HAN’s] goal helped Aston Villa beat Norwich 1-nil.
And 19-year-old Michael Obafemi scored the opener as Southampton beat fourth-place Chelsea 2-nil at Stamford Bridge.
Carlo Ancelotti’s term as Everton manager meanwhile is off to a winning start.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s 80th minute goal helped the Toffees beat Burnley 1-nil at Goodison Park.
New Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta watched his side draw 1-all with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.
Sheffield United have dropped to sixth after a 1-all draw with Watford.
Tottenham have leapfrogged the Blades into fifth – Jose Mourinho’s side were 2-1 winners over Brighton.
And Crystal Palace came from behind to beat West Ham 2-1.
At 8pm, leaders Liverpool go to Leicester for a top of the table clash.
The Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers says his players can’t wait for a chance to bounce back from their loss to Manchester City last weekend.
In Scotland today, Celtic beat St Mirren 2-1, while Rangers were 1-nil winners over Kilmarnock.
It means Celtic stay five points ahead of Rangers at the top of the Premiership table.
In the Scottish Premiership Celtic beat St. Mirren 2-1
Franny Kiernan reports;
Rangers beat Kilamrnock 1-0 as welll
Robert McElroy reports;
RACING
With Rachael Blackmore aboard, the Henry DeBromhead-trained Notebook landed the Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown earlier.
The 7/1 shot held off Fakir D’oudairies [PRON: DO-DARE-EA] in second, with Willie Mullins’ Laurina well back.
It was a second win of the day for Blackmore and DeBromhead after Aspire Tower captured the Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle.
***
Meanwhile, Faugheen emerged as winner in a battle with Gordon Elliot’s Samcro in Limerick.
The Willie Mullins-trained 11-year-old comfortably won the Matchbook Betting Exchange Novice Chase by ten lengths.
It’s Faugheen’s first Grade One victory over fences.
RUGBY
The Cardiff Blues beat the Dragons 16-12 in the Guinness PRO14 earlier.
Scarlets currently lead the Ospreys 10-nil.