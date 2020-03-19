Thursday Evening Sports Update

GAELIC GAMES

The Kerry woman at the head of the GAA in New York says she’s not surprised her club’s Connacht Championship first round fixture against Galway on May the 3rd has been postponed.

The GAA says the future of the match at Gaelic Park will be considered in an overall re-drawing of the 2020 fixtures calendar.

Joan Henchy says it’s a disappointing outcome for all involved in organising the game, but she says the primary focus is the health and safety of players, supporters and the community in New York.

SOCCER

Sligo Rovers have been forced to temporarily lay-off their entire squad, management team and administrative staff.

With football in the country on hold indefinitely, Sligo said they were left with no other option but to take the step to safeguard the club’s future.

Sligo say all staff will be allowed return to their jobs on their regular wage when the League of Ireland resumes.

There will be no football in England until April the 30th at the earliest because of coronavirus.

All games in the Premier League, English Football League and Women’s Super League and Championship are currently postponed.

The Football Association has also agreed the current season can be “extended indefinitely” beyond the original end date of June the 1st.

Bournemouth are currently in the Premier League relegation zone.

But, their captain Simon Francis told Sky Sports News that trying to complete the current campaign is the right thing to do.

Arsenal say they’re supportive of the Football Association decision to make sure the current season is completed.

The club have also said that manager Mikel Arteta is feeling much better after testing positive for coronavirus.

He is said to be in good spirits and doing detailed planning with his coaching team and players while self isolating at home.

Cardiff City have confirmed that their former midfielder Peter Whittingham has died at the age of 35.

Whittingham sustained head injuries in an accidental fall at a pub in the Welsh town of Barry earlier this month..

He was part of the Cardiff side that won promotion to the Premier League in 2013.

Cardiff say they are heartbroken by Whittingham’s death.

GOLF

The European Tour is hoping for a return to play in time for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

The tour announced today that the Golf Sixes and Made In Denmark events – both sheduled for May – have been cancelled due to the coronavirus.

But European Tour Chief Keith Pelley is hopeful that they can resume by the time Mount Juliet hosts the Irish Open from May 28th.

Shane Lowry may still get to defend his British Open title in the summer.

The R & A says it’s undertaking a comprehensive evaluation of its plans to stage the tournament at Royal St George’s in July and the Women’s equivalent at Royal Troon in August.

This includes examining a range of scenarios for staging the championships, with the focus on proceeding as planned, as well as considering other contingency options that might be available.

The Chief Executive of The R&A, Martin Slumbers, says there is some time before they start building the infrastructure at both venues while recognising that this is a rapidly changing situation.

HOCKEY

The Irish Senior Cup Finals scheduled for later this month have been postponed.

They were due to take place at UCD on March 29th but have been deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MOTORSPORT

Formula One has postponed the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix, as well as the Dutch and Spanish races due to the ongoing coronavirus situation.

Those races were due to take place in May.

It means the 2020 season will instead start on June 7th in Azerbaijan.

Governing body, the FIA, say it’s working to find a solution later in the year which would see the races take place.