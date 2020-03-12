Thursday Evening Sports Update

PLEASE NOTE THERE IS A SEPARATE POSTING ON THE CORONVIRUS UPDATES

RACING

Day four of the Cheltenham Festival is due to go ahead as planned with no spectator ban.

Milan Native’s victory in the Amateur Riders’ Handicap chase completed a treble for trainer Gordon Elliott today.

Sire du Berlais (pr: Bare-lay) claimed the Pertemps, and Samcro won the Marsh Novices’ Chase.

The Ryanair Chase was won by the Willie Mullins-trained Min.

While 50-to-1 outside Lisnagar Oscar won the Stayers’ Hurdle.

Apples Jade was retired after an eighth place finish that race.

The 8-year old won 11 grade ones in her career.

SOCCER

Manchester United have just kicked off away to L-A-S-K in the Europa League.

Rangers host Bayer Leverkusen at 8, while Wolves are away to Olympiakos.

GOLF

Graeme McDowell’s opened his Players Championship account with a 4-under par round of 68.

Rory McIlroy’s just teed off, while Shane Lowry goes out shortly.

Hideki Matsuyama leads on 9-under par.