Thursday Evening Sports Update

RUGBY

Six Nations organisers maintain they want to conclude this season’s championship “when time allows”.

The meeting of Italy and England on Saturday week has become the latest game to be postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The game in Rome was due to be played behind closed doors.

As things stand, all other games not involving Italy go ahead including Ireland’s trip to Paris next weekend.

Munster and Connacht’s upcoming Pro 14 games in Italy have both been postponed.

The Reds were due to be away to Benetton on March 21st, while Connacht were slated for a trip to Zebre on March 28th.

The Pro 14 say they’ve taken the decision to protect the well-being of players, staff and supporters.

Munster prop Dave Kilcoyne has signed a new three-year deal with the province.

Also putting pen-to-paper today is hooker Kevin O’Byrne who’s signed a fresh two-year contract.

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland women’s side will hope to strengthen their claim on a Euro 2021 playoff spot tonight.

Aine O’Gorman comes out of international retirement for the visit of Greece to Tallaght Stadium.

The Peamount star returns with competition for places at the strongest its possibly ever been.

Kick-off at Tallaght Stadium is at 7.15.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has been fined 8-thousand pounds after admitting an FA misconduct charge.

The Italian was shown a red card after confronting referee Chris Kavanagh following Sunday’s Premier League draw with Manchester United.

He won’t be banned from the touchline for this weekend’s top flight game against his former club Chelsea.

Derby captain Wayne Rooney faces his former side Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round tonight.

A sixth round trip to Norwich awaits the winners, and kick-off at Pride Park is at 7.45.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is leading the Arnold Palmer Invitational with one hole left in his opening round.

The World Number 1 is six under par through 17 – one shot ahead of America’s Talor Gooch.

Padraig Harrington shot an opening round 74 to lie on 2 over par.

Graeme McDowell has yet to start his first round.