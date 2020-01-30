Thursday Evening Sports Update

SOCCER

Interim FAI CEO Gary Owens says the association still has a lot to do to rebuild the public’s trust in the association.

He was speaking following the announcement of a 25-million euro financial package that safeguards the future of the FAI.

That package includes an interest-free loan of 2-point-5 million euro provided from 2020 to 2022 to protect their stake in the Aviva Stadium.

Minister for Sport Shane Ross says there will be no programmes of compulsory redundancies at the FAI.

Interim Deputy CEO Niall Quinn says the deal provides a new beginning for the FAI.

Manchester United have completed the much-anticipated signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

The Portugal international midfielder has agreed a 5-and-a-half year contract, with the option of a further 12 months.

The move is thought to be worth up to 68-million pounds.

GOLF

Graeme McDowell has a share of the lead on the opening day of the Saudi International.

The former US Open champion shot a 6-under par round of 64 to jointly lead with Malaysia’s Gavin Green.

Shane Lowry carded a 1-under opening round of 69.

While Cormac Sharvin is way off the pace on 5-over.

TENNIS

Roger Federer has ruled out retirement following his semi-final loss to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open.

The 38-year old was hampered by a lingering groin injury in his straight sets defeat.

Garbine Muguruza is through to a first Grand Slam singles final since winning Wimbledon in 2017.

The Spaniard upset fourth seed Simona Halep in straight sets to reach the final in Melbourne.

Muguruza will face fourteenth seed Sofia Kenin who beat home favourite and top seed Ashleigh Barty 7-6 7-5.