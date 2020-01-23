Thursday Evening Sports Update

SOCCER

Niall Quinn says a deal for the financial rescue of the FAI is imminent.

The former Republic of Ireland striker has been appointed the Interim Deputy CEO of the FAI.

Quinn will work alongside new Interim CEO Gary Owens, who was namechecked in a “vision for Irish football” presented last year.

The FAI say Quinn will focus on League of Ireland strategy as well as helping restore relationships with the media.

Leaders Liverpool look to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season when they play at Wolves tonight.

Jurgen Klopp’s side can go 16 points clear of champions Manchester City with victory this evening – and will still have a game in hand.

Kick-off is at 8

Manchester United will learn the identity of their FA Cup fourth round opponents tonight.

Tranmere and Watford play their re-arranged 3rd round replay at Prenton Park where kick-off is at 7.45.

RUGBY

Scotland have expelled Finn Russell from their training camp for their opening game in the Six Nations.

The fly-half has been disciplined for a breach of team protocol this week in Edinburgh.

Russell has returned to his club Racing ((pron: rass-ing)) 92.

Scotland start their tournament against Ireland at the Aviva a week on Saturday.

RACING

16-to-1 chance Total Recall was the surprise winner of the Thyestes Chase at Gowran Park.

The Willie Mullins-trained 11-year old came home 5-and-a-half lengths ahead of 33-to-1 shot Class Conti, and Minella Fair in third.

Evens-favourite Benie Des Dieux (pr: Day D’yuh) won the Galmoy Hurlde earlier in the day.

And Mullins feels the 9-year old could be enterted in the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham over the Mares.

GAELIC GAMES

Mary-I have secured a home quarter final in hurling’s Fitzgibbon Cup.

Jamie Wall’s side were 2-11 to 15-points winners over Waterford I-T this afternoon.

Mary-I will host either U-L or Maynooth University in next week’s quarter finals.