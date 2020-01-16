Thursday Evening Sports Update

GOLF

Shane Lowry made a solid start to his defence of the Abu Dhabi Championship.

The Clara golfer opened his week with a 2-under par round of 70.

Lowry’s six shots off joint-leaders Shaun Norris and Renato Paratore.

Padraig Harrington is 4-over following a 76.

SOCCER

It’s expected the Scottish FA will soon announce plans to stop under-12s from heading a football in training.

A recent report from the University of Glasgow found former professional footballers were more at risk of dying from dementia.

Doctor Willie Stewart led the study and says this should be just the start of making sure there’s better protection for players of all ages.

SNOOKER

Shaun Murphy is the first man through to the semi-finals of The Masters.

He beat Joe Perry by 6-frames to 3 at Alexandra Palace.

Later two-time champion John Higgins faces Ali Carter.