Thursday Evening Sports Update

GAELIC GAMES

Donegal have pulled out of Sunday’s McKenna Cup semi-final with Monaghan.

They’ve cited player unavailability and player welfare concerns for pulling out.

Following last night’s win over Derry, Donegal manager Declan Bonner (pr: Boner) said he wouldn’t be able to field a side due to some players’ Sigerson Cup duties.

Ulster GAA say counties turned down the opportunity of bringing the McKenna Cup forward to avoid such clashes.

Bonner told Highland Radio he’s been left with no other alternative.

Tyrone look set to be without a home venue for this year’s All Ireland football championship.

Healy Park in Omagh requires work on a flooding issue which could take it out of commission until the spring of 2021.

Tom Parsons will make his first start for Mayo since May of 2018.

He’s been named in midfield for Sunday’s FBD League semi final with Galway in Castlebar.

It was against Galway nearly two years ago that Parsons suffered a dislocated knee and the rupturing of three ligaments.

SOCCER

The FAI have green-lit Shamrock Rovers fielding a reserve side in this season’s SSE Airtricity First Division.

They replace Limerick who were denied a licence to compete.

Other First Division clubs had threatened legal action or a possible boycott should Shamrock Rovers be allowed in the league.

Tottenham have confirmed striker Harry Kane will be out until at least April due to injury.

The striker needs surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring.

Kane suffered the injury in their New Year’s Day defeat to Southampton in the Premier League.

CRICKET

Ireland won the toss and elected to bat first in their second one-day international with the West Indies.

A short time ago in Bridgetown, Ireland were 38 for 1

The Windies lead the series 1-nil following Tuesday’s 5-wicket victory.