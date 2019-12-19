Thursday Evening Sports Update

SOCCER

The IRFU say they have no interest in buying the FAI’s shares in the Aviva Stadium.

The Department of Sport met with IRFU officials today, with the FAI’s crisis leaving them behind on their payments towards the stadium.

But the IRFU have shot down the notion of buying out the FAI’s 42-point-5 per cent share, saying their funding is committed to the development of rugby.

Slovakia have confirmed that their Euro 2020 playoff with the Republic of Ireland will be played in Bratislava.

The game will be played at the recently renovated national stadium which has a capacity of 22-and-a-half thousand.

The Slovak capital will host the game on March 26th, with the winner travelling to Bosnia or Northern Ireland five-days later.

Everton have confirmed that Duncan Ferguson will remain as caretaker manager for their Premier League clash at home to Arsenal on Saturday.

The former striker has been in temporary charge of the Merseysiders for the past three matches.

The club are close to appointing Carlo Ancelotti as their new boss after the Italian’s legal team reached an agreement with his former club Napoli over the termination of his contract.

It’s believed Ancelotti will be in attendance for that Arsenal game.

RUGBY

Sean Cronin will make his first appearance of the season in Leinster’s Pro 14 derby with Ulster tomorrow.

There’s also a debut in the centre for Tommy O’Brien.

For Ulster, Matt Faddes is the only player retained from last week’s win at Harlequins, but he switches to outside centre.

Lock Alan O’Connor will captain the side on the occasion of his 100th cap.

Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw has announced his retirement from international rugby.

The 34-year old has 76 caps to his name and is second on the all-time points list for his nation with 714.

Laidlaw led Scotland 39 times and has called the decision one of the hardest of his career.

DARTS

Willie O’Connor is hoping to make the third round at the PDC World Darts Championship for the second consecutive year.

The Limerick man faces third seed Gerwyn Price tonight at Alexandra Palace.

Dave Chisnall faces Vincent van der Voort in the pick of the matches in the evening session.