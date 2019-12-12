Thursday Evening Sports Update

SOCCER

The FAI say they have identified their preferred candidate for the role of the independent chairperson of the organisation from a shortlist of three.

The news comes in a letter from FAI CEO Rea Walshe to the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.

The identities of those on the shortlist remains unknown.

Arsenal caretaker Freddie Ljungberg (pr: Lyun-berg) has named a largely youthful side for their final Europa League group game.

They kicked off at 5.55 away to Standard Liege.

It’s currently Standard 0 Arsenal 0, and a win for the visitors will see them finish top of Group F.

Celtic are already assured top billing in Group E.

In their final group game it’s Cluj 0 Celtic 0 in Romania.

Rangers will win Group G with victory at home to Young Boys tonight.

Manchester United will progress to the last-32 as Group L winners with just a point at home to Alkmaar.

While Wolves entertain Besiktas in Group K.

Dundalk have signed Darragh Leahy from Bohemians.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 defender played for two seasons at Dalymount following his return from Coventry.

Leahy is Dundalk’s third signing of the close season following the arrivals of Greg Slogett and Will Patching.

GAELIC GAMES

Roscommon GAA have reported a budget surplus for 2019 of 1-point-2 million euro.

It’s thanks in the main to an 840-thousand euro increase in monies raised by their Club Rossie fundraising arm.

Roscommon’s figures are in stark contrast to the worrying figures reported by Galway and Cork in recent days.

RUGBY

Matt Faddes and Kieran Treadwell have been drafted into the Ulster side for tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup trip to Harlequins.

They replace Craig Gilroy and Alan O’Connor who will both be among the replacements at The Stoop.

Ulster sit top of Pool 3, but have not taken any bonus points from their three wins to date.