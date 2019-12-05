Thursday Evening Sports Update

SWIMMING

There was no joy for the two Irish swimmers in the final of the 200 metres freestyle at the European Short Course Championships in Glasgow.

Jack McMillan and Jordan Sloan finished 7th and 8th respectively.

Meanwhile, Shane Ryan won his heat earlier and will represent Ireland in the 100m backstroke semi-final at 6pm.

GAELIC GAMES

Jim Gavin has been named the Signify Sports Manager of the Year.

The former Dublin senior men’s football manager led the Boys in Blue to a historic five All-Ireland titles-in-a-row in September.

Gavin – who stepped down from his role at the weekend – dedicated the award to his players.

Gavin won the award in 2013 and is just the fifth person to win the prestigious title more than once.

SOCCER

Everton are expected to sack their manager Marco Silva today.

The club’s majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri is at their training ground for talks with him.

The Toffees were defeated 5-2 by Merseyside rivals Liverpool in the Premier League last night, as Silva’s side slipped into the relegation zone.

Former Goodison boss David Moyes is among those being linked with replacing him.

There are two games in the Premier League tonight.

Freddie Ljungberg (PRON: L-YOUNG-BERG) will take charge of his first home game as manager at the Emirates as Arsenal host Brighton at a quarter-past-8.

Brighton boss Graham Potter says with a new manager in charge of the opposition, it’s tough to plan for what Arsenal might do:

Also tonight, Sheffield United go up against Newcastle at Bramall Lane from half past seven.

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor says it’s time to start focusing on Sunday’s Scottish League Cup Final against Rangers.

Manager Neil Lennon has been keen for players not to lose concentration – despite knowing the showpiece against their biggest rivals was on the horizon.

After last night’s dramatic 2-1 win against Hamilton took them two points clear at the top of the Premiership, McGregor says attention has now turned to the final.

SNOOKER

Defending champion Ronnie O’Sullivan has been knocked out of the UK Championship.

China’s Ding Junhui (PRON: JUN-WEE) beat the ‘Rocket’ 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals at the Barbican in York.

O’Sullivan said his opponent today deserved the win:

Three-time world champion Mark Selby will play Matthew Stevens in the evening session from 7pm.

RACING

Hollie Doyle has broken the British record for the most wins by a female jockey in a calendar year.

She claimed her 107th victory of 2019 after guiding Class Clown to success at Southwell ((pron: suth-ull)) this afternoon.

Josephine Gordon managed 106 wins in 2017.