Thursday Evening Sports Update

SOCCER

The FAI say Stephen Kenny expects to be discharged from hospital in Sweden in the coming days.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 manager was hospitalised after falling ill on the way home from Tuesday’s 3-1 euro qualifier win.

Kenny was examined by FAI medical staff at the time, but the decision was made to stay in Sweden for treatment.

====

A massive Dublin derby is in the offing in the semi finals of the FAI Cup.

Should Bohemians beat Crumlin United on Monday night, they’ll welcome Shamrock Rovers to Dalymount Park on Friday September 27th with a 7.45 kick-off.

Holders Dundalk were drawn away to Sligo Rovers, and that tie will be played at the Showgrounds on Sunday the 29th with a 5pm start.

GOLF

Gavin Moynihan’s best of the Irish on 2-under par as the opening day of the KLM Open draws to a close.

He’s four off the lead of English pair James Morrison and Callum Shinkwin.

Padraig Harrington and Paul Dunne are both 1-under.

While Michael Hoey’s 1-over with four to play.

CRICKET

England have endured another difficult day with the bat on the opening day of the fifth Ashes Test at the Oval.

A short time ago, Australia had restricted the hosts to 259 for 8.