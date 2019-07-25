Thursday Evening Sports Update

CRICKET

Ireland are close to bowling England out at Lords at the end of their second innings on day two of the first ever Test Match between the two sides.

At 6pm, England were 302 for 9.

That gave them a lead of 180 runs.

GOLF

European Ryder Cup chiefs say awarding the 2026 tournament to Adare Manor was a no-brainer.

It will be the first time in 20-years that the prestigious tournament will have been played on Irish soil.

Adare Manor is owned by Limerick businessman JP McManus who says the tournament will be an opportunity to showcase Ireland on the world stage.

Darren Clarke has a share of the lead on day 1 of the Senior Open at Royal Lytham and St. Anne’s.

The 2011 Open champion is in the clubhouse on 2-under par following a round of 68.

It’s a mark he shares with – among others – Colin Montgomerie.

SOCCER

Tallaght Stadium is heading for a sell-out for tonight’s Europa League qualifier meeting of Shamrock Rovers and Apollon Limassol.

Kick off there is at 8.

Wolves captain Conor Coady believes their upcoming European campaign shows how far the club has come.

They host Northern Ireland side Crusaders in the second round of Europa League qualifying tonight.

It’s the Premier League team’s first taste of European football for 39 years.

And Coady can’t wait for the adventure to begin.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claims they don’t have the spending power of their Premier League rivals.

The Merseysiders have only signed one player so far in this window with youngster Sepp van den Berg arriving from PEC Zwolle.

After spending over 150 million pounds a year ago, Klopp compared his squad to buying a house and says now they should enjoy living in it.

ATHLETICS

Rhasidat Adeleke (PR: Adeh-lake-ee) has won her second gold medal of the Youth Olympics in Baku.

The Tallaght sprinter followed her 100-metre victory with gold in the 200-metres this evening.

CYCLING

Julian Alaphilippe retains the leader’s yellow jersey after the first Alpine stage of this year’s Tour de France.

Today’s 18th stage was won by Nairo Quintana (PR: Nyro Kin-tana), with Egan Bernal now Alaphilippe’s closest rival.