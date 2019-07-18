Thursday Evening Sports Update

GOLF

Shane Lowry finally has some company at the top of the leaderboard as the opening round of the Open Championship begins to draw to a close.

Lowry’s in the clubhouse on 4-under par, and he’s been joined on that mark on course by Jon Rahm.

Rory McIlroy’s disastrous 8-over par 79 was bookended with a quadruple bogey at the first, and a triple bogey at the 18th.

The world number 3 says he got the basics wrong today.

Darren Clarke and amateur champion James Sugrue were both in the first group out this morning, and both finished the day level par.

A triple bogey at the last saw Graeme McDowell finish with a 2-over par 73.

While Padraig Harrington shot a 4-over 75.

SOCCER

Cork City and St. Pat’s both need to overturn 2-nil deficits in their Europa League first qualfiying round second legs this evening.

Cork are away to Progres Niederkorn of Luxembourg from 6.30.

While there’s a 7pm start in Sweden where Pats face Norrkoping (PR: Nore-shopping).

But Shamrock Rovers have two away goals to lean on as they’re level at 2-2 with Brann ahead of tonight’s 8 o’clock start in Tallaght.

====

The Republic of Ireland have just kicked off against France in their second group game of the Under-19 European Championships.

The only change from Monday’s draw with Norway sees Matt Everitt coming in for Jack James.

The other game in Group B has seen Norway and the Czech Republic draw nil-all.

CYCLING

Dan Martin remains ninth on general classification, and 2-minutes 9-second down on Julian Alaphilippe after today’s 12th stage of the Tour de France.

The stage was won by Simon Yates, with Martin finishing among the yellow jersey group.

Nicolas Roche was among the chasing pack today, and he’s gained 8-minutes on G-C to sit in 27th.