Thursday Evening Sports Update

RACING
Frankie Dettori has ridden four of the six winners today at Royal Ascot, including the feature race, the Ascot Gold Cup.
The 48-year-old guided the evens favourite Stradivarius to success once again after winning the first three races on board 5-to-1 chance A’Ali in the Norfolk Stakes.
That was followed by Sangarius at 13-to-2 in the Hampton Court Stakes.
Then it was the turn of 4-to-1 shot Star Catcher in the Ribblesdale Stakes before claiming the big race of the week for the seventh time in his career.
He rode the 7/2 favourite Turgenev in the fifth race but he was beaten into second by 1-and-a-half lengths by 28/1 shot Biometric.
GOLF
Play’s been suspended on the opening day of the BMW International due to storms in Munich.
Gavin Moynihan is best of the Irish on 2-under par, with Paul Dunne 1-over, and Michael Hoey in the clubhouse on 2-over par.
Italy’s Andrea Pavan leads on 6-under par.
Padraig Harrington’s made a promising start to the Travelers Championship.
The European Ryder Cup captain is 2-under par with two to play of his opening round.
Seamus Power is currently 1-under.
There’s a four-way tie for the lead in Connecticut on 5-under par.
SOCCER
The last-16 at the Women’s World Cup will be completed this evening.
Canada and the Netherlands are in action in Reims (PR: Rass) – the winners will finish top of Group E and play Japan in the knockout phase.
In Montpelier, Cameroon and New Zealand both have a shot at third.
Both games were scoreless at half-time.