Thursday Evening Sports Update

RACING

Frankie Dettori has ridden four of the six winners today at Royal Ascot, including the feature race, the Ascot Gold Cup.

The 48-year-old guided the evens favourite Stradivarius to success once again after winning the first three races on board 5-to-1 chance A’Ali in the Norfolk Stakes.

That was followed by Sangarius at 13-to-2 in the Hampton Court Stakes.

Then it was the turn of 4-to-1 shot Star Catcher in the Ribblesdale Stakes before claiming the big race of the week for the seventh time in his career.

He rode the 7/2 favourite Turgenev in the fifth race but he was beaten into second by 1-and-a-half lengths by 28/1 shot Biometric.

GOLF

Play’s been suspended on the opening day of the BMW International due to storms in Munich.

Gavin Moynihan is best of the Irish on 2-under par, with Paul Dunne 1-over, and Michael Hoey in the clubhouse on 2-over par.

Italy’s Andrea Pavan leads on 6-under par.

Padraig Harrington’s made a promising start to the Travelers Championship.

The European Ryder Cup captain is 2-under par with two to play of his opening round.

Seamus Power is currently 1-under.

There’s a four-way tie for the lead in Connecticut on 5-under par.

SOCCER

The last-16 at the Women’s World Cup will be completed this evening.

Canada and the Netherlands are in action in Reims (PR: Rass) – the winners will finish top of Group E and play Japan in the knockout phase.

In Montpelier, Cameroon and New Zealand both have a shot at third.

Both games were scoreless at half-time.