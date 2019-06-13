Thursday Evening Sports Update

RUGBY

Diageo has pulled its sponsorship of London Irish.

They say it’s down to the Premiership club signing Paddy Jackson.

Diageo say that Jackson’s signing is “not consistent” with their values so they have ended their sponsorship.

The former Ulster out-half was acquitted of rape at a trial in Belfast last year.

GOLF (7pm)

The Irish trio at Pebble Beach have all made steady starts to the US Open.

Rory McIlroy is 1-under par through 10.

Graeme McDowell is level par, and Shane Lowry is 3-over.

Scott Piercy is the early leader on 5-under par.

Masters champion Tiger Woods doesn’t go out until after 10pm Irish time.

SOCCER

Australia came from two goals down to beat Brazil 3-2 in Group C at the Women’s World Cup.

Luca Connell could be on the verge of a move to Celtic.

The Scottish champions have opened talks with his club Bolton over a potential quarter-of-a-million pound transfer.

Connell was called up to the senior Republic of Ireland squad for the first time last month.

GAELIC GAMES

Gary O’Donnell replaces injured wing-back Kieran Molloy in the Galway defence for Sunday’s Connacht Football final with Roscommon.

It’s Kevin Walsh’s only change from their win over Sligo.

His Roscommon counterpart Anthony Cunningham has made three alterations, with Diarmuid Murtagh, Conor Devaney and captain Enda Smith all coming into the side.

Hubert D’Arcy, Andrew Glennon and the injured Ultan Harney miss out.

CYCLING

Chris Froome could be awarded the 2011 Vuelta Espana.

The current Team Ineos rider finished second that year behind Juan Jose Cobo.

However, the UCI say the retired Spaniard has been found guilty of an anti-doping violation based on his biological passport at the time.

Froome is currently in intensive care in France after suffering an horrific crash yesterday.

Team Ineos say he’ll remain in hospital for the next few days after undergoing six-hours of surgery.