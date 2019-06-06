Thursday Evening Sports Update

GOLF

Shane Lowry is in a three-way tie for second after his first round of the R-B-C Canadian Open.

The Offaly man shot a 6 under par round of 64 leaving him a shot behind former major winner, Keegan Bradley on 7-under.





Rory McIlroy is back on 3-under after a 67.

Seamus Power is one over par after 17 while Padraig Harrington finished with a one over par round of 71 after making a promising start.

Graeme McDowell teed off at 5.40 Irish time and he birdied the first hole.

TENNIS

World number one Novak Djokovic has reached the semi-finals of the French Open, without dropping a single set.

The 2016 champion booked his place in the last four this afternoon with a straight sets 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 win over Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

He’ll face Dominic Thiem (PR: Team) in the next round after he sailed past Russian youngster Karen Khachanov (PR: Cash-an-ov) in straight sets 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

***

Earlier on, there was a major shock in the women’s singles as American teenager Amanda Anisimova knocked out defending champion Simona Halep.

The 17-year-old won their quarter-final clash in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

Anisimova will now face Ashleigh Barty in the last four after Barty’s 6-3, 7-5 victory over Madison Keys.

SOCCER

It’s understood that Real Madrid have agreed a deal in principle to sign Chelsea’s Eden Hazard in in what will be one of the biggest transfers of the summer.

At 88 million pounds, it’s considerably less than the 130 million pounds the London club were demanding.

Hazard, who has one-year left on his Chelsea contract, said it was his wish to leave Stamford Bridge after scoring twice in the final of the Europa League.

England face the Netherlands in the semi-final of the Nations League tonight.

Kick off tonight is at 7.45 and Portugal await the winners in Sunday’s final.

GAELIC GAMES

Twice All-Ireland winning manager Ger Loughnane says Galway are too reliant on Joe Canning.

The 2017 hurler of the year is currently recovering from a groin injury he suffered in March.

The Tribesmen face Kilkenny in Nowlan Park on Sunday and it’s being reported Canning may be rushed back to feature.

Much has been said about the lack of leadership shown by Galway players in their Leinster win over Carlow and the draw with Wexford.

Loughnane says Canning’s influence is huge.

BOXING

Katie Taylor has brushed critisicms of her victory in New York over the weekend aside.

The Bray boxer won the undisputed lightweight world title after a points victory over Delfine Persoon on Saturday night.

Some observers though felt the points awarded were not an accurate reflection of the fight and that Persoon deserved more.

At a press conference in Dublin today Taylor addressed this: