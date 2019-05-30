Thursday Evening Sports Update

TENNIS

Defending Champion Simona Halep won the first set against Poland’s Magda Linette in their second round encounter at the French Open.

Men’s top seed Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams both enjoyed straight sets victories this afternoon to progress to the next round.





Earlier on, Women’s world number one Naomi Osaka survived a scare coming back from a set down to eventually defeat Victoria Azarenka.

GAELIC GAMES

Bernard Brogan says he has the drive to be part of Dublin’s bid for a historic fifth consecutive All-Ireland title.

The 35-year-old recovered from a cruciate injury last summer but had a limited role during this season’s National Football League.

The former footballer of the year wants to work his way back into Jim Gavin’s plans.

Galway will have to do without star forward Damien Comer for their Connacht Senior Football final against Roscommon.

The 25-year-old captained the Tribesmen to lift the Nestor Cup last year, scoring two points from play in the decider which was also against Roscommon.

He has said today though that next month’s final would be too soon for his return as he continues to recover from foot surgery.

RUGBY

Munster Rugby and the IRFU have confirmed that Munster Rugby CEO Garrett Fitzgerald will retire next month.

Fitzgerald, who has served as Munster Rugby CEO since 1999, is the longest-serving provincial chief executive in Irish rugby.

Connacht flanker Eoin McKeon has agreed a contract extension with his home province.

The 27-year-old Galweigan, who was a Pro12 winner in 2016, has played 127 times for Connacht since making his debut against Scarlets in 2010.

McKeon is a member of the Rugby Players Ireland executive committee and came through the academy system at the Sportsground.

He was a key player in Connacht qualifying for next season’s Heineken Champions Cup and head-coach Andy Friend says they’ve secured the future of one of his dressing room’s leaders.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is three-over-par thru 16 holes of his opening round at the Memorial, 10 shots off the lead that is shared by Ryan Moore and Jordan Speith.

Tiger Woods is one-under-par that’s after 15 holes today.

Seven of the world’s top ten are part of the field in Ohio.

******

At the US Women’s Open Stephanie Meadow is three-over-par, eight shots off the lead, after 12 holes of her first round at Charleston in South Carolina.

Cavan’s Leona Maguire will tee off in half an hours time.