Thursday Evening Sports Update

GAELIC GAMES

Captain Diarmuid O’Connor has been restored to the Mayo side for Saturday’s Connacht football semi final with Roscommon.

The Ballintubber man missed the quarter final win over New York through injury.





Elsewhere, Chris Barrett and Michael Plunkett replace Colm Boyle and James McCormack in defence.

Roscommon manager Anthony Cunningham has stuck with the same fifteen that beat Leitrim a fortnight ago.

SOCCER

Naby Keita is unlikely to be fit for Saturday-week’s Champions League final.

The Liverpool midfielder is training with the squad in Marbella this week, but manager Jurgen Klopp concedes Keita is some way off being fully fit.

However, Roberto Firmino seems bound to play in Madrid as he’s likely to be training fully as soon as tomorrow having missed their last three-games of the season.

Paris Saint Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been charged with corruption.

He’s been under investigation since March over the bidding process for the 2017 and 2019 athletics World Championships.

Doha won the right to host this year’s Championships having missed out to London on the 2017 edition.

Investigators are looking at a pair of 3.5 million dollar payments made by an Al-Khelaifi owned company to a sports marketing firm.

CYCLING

Eddie Dunbar has claimed third place in today’s 12th stage of the Giro D’Italia.

The Cork rider came home narrowly behind stage winner Cesare Benedetti and second-place Damiano Caruso.

In his first grand tour, Dunbar is up to 28th on general classification.

Jan Polanc (PR: Pol-ants) is the new wearer of the leader’s pink jersey.

GOLF

Paul Dunne is just two-shots off the lead on the opening day of the Made In Denmark.

The Greystones golfer shot a 3-under par opening round of 68.

Things weren’t so smooth for Gavin Moynihan who opened with a 3-over par 74.

There’s currently a five-way tie for the lead with the English trio of Paul Waring, Tom Murray and Matthew Southgate joined on 5-under par by Alejandro Canizares and Edoardo Molinari.

DARTS

Derry’s Daryl Gurney stands between Michael van Gerwen and a potential fourth Premier League title in a row tonight.

They meet in this evening’s semi finals at London’s O2 Arena.

The other semi pits former world champion Rob Cross against James Wade.