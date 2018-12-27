Thursday Evening Sports Update

RACING

Aramon has run out a dominant winner in today’s feature at Leopardstown – the Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle.

With a round-up of today’s action in Leopardstown, here’s Dave Keena







Altior oozed class as he stretched his winning run to 16 in the Unibet Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton.

Favourite Elegant Escape has won the Welsh Grand National at Chepstow.

Jockey TJ O’Brien guided the 3-to-1 shot over the line for trainer Colin Tizzard.

Ramses De Teillee ((pron: ram-zees de tay-ee)) was second, with Yala Enki third.

Tralee jockey Philip Enright won the Tim Duggan Memorial Handicap Chase in Limerick today on Westerner Point at 14/1.



SOCCER

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has been charged with improper conduct after kicking a water bottle into the crowd during last night’s 1-all draw at Brighton in the Premier League.

He immediately said sorry to the supporter who was hit by it – and shook hands.

Republic of Ireland striker Michael Obafemi is set to get a chance to impress for Southampton this evening.

He’s in line to start up front for the Saints for the visit of West Ham to Saint Mary’s.

The teenager became Southampton’s youngest Premier League scorer when he netted at Huddersfield at the weekend.



DARTS

There’s two huge last-16 matches at the P-D-C World Darts Championship tonight.

Twice winner Gary Anderson takes on Chris Dobey – while world number one Michael van Gerwen goes up against another two-time champion, Adrian Lewis.

South Africa’s Devon Petersen has booked his place in the fourth round with a 4-2 win over Steve West.





RUGBY

Ulster travel to Connacht tomorrow evening in pursuit of a fifth straight victory.

Wing Henry Speight starts his last game for the province before returning to Australia in the New Year.

Out-half Johnny McPhillips, wing Angus Kernohan, centre Darren Cave and flanker Nick Timoney come into the starting 15.

Ulster defeated Munster last Friday night and head-coach Dan McFarland was pleased with their display in Belfast.

Connacht have made four changes in the pack from their last-gasp defeat at Leinster last time out.

Hooker Shane Delahunt and prop Conor Carey come into the front-row, Quinn Roux starts at lock, with Sean O’Brien at blindside flanker.

Stephen Fitzgerald, who signed on loan from Munster yesterday, is among the replacements.