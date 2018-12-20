Thursday Evening Sports Update

RUGBY

Tommy O’Donnell is in line to make his first Munster appearance since October.

The back row has been named on the bench for tomorrow night’s trip to Ulster, having recovered from a back injury.





The Munster starting fifteen shows 13 changes from the side that lost to Castres last week in the Heineken Champions Cup, with only full-back Mike Haley and Sam Arnold retained.

====

There’s a first start for lock Ian Nagle in the Ulster side for the game at Kingspan Stadium.

His introduction is one of three changes from the side that beat Scarlets in Europe last week.

Rob Herring replaces captain Rory Best at hooker, taking the captaincy in the process.

While Robert Baloucoune starts on the wing.

SOCCER

Burnley have activated the option of another year on the contract of Jeff Hendrick.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder’s deal was due to expire in the summer.

Hendrick has played 91 times for the Clarets since joining in the summer of 2016.

====

Arsenal say they are investigating an alleged anti-semitic incident during last night’s League Cup quarter-final with Tottenham.

The club have said anyone identified will receive a lengthy ban and have their details passed on to the police.

Earlier today, Arsenal identified an image of the person who throw a bottle at Tottenham’s Dele Alli during the same game

GAELIC GAMES

Peter Canavan’s son could be in action for the Tyrone Senior Footballers tonight.

Mickey Harte has named 18 year old Darragh Canavan on the bench for their McKenna Cup opener against Derry at Celtic Park.

Kyle Coney, who hasn’t played for the Red Hand County in four years, will start at half forward.

Also tonight, Offaly host Kildare and Wexford entertain Laois in the O’Byrne Cup.

DARTS

Steve Lennon has suffered a heartbreaking exit from the PDC World Championship.

The Carlow man lost the sudden death eleventh leg of the fifth set to Alan Norris at the Alexandra Palace.

Seventh seed Mensur Suljovic (PR: Sool-Yo-Vitch) is in action tonight, taking on England’s Ryan Searle.

RACING

Altior will not run in the King George at Kempton.

The 8-year old is unbeaten over fences, but trainer Nicky Henderson has decided against running Altior in the 3-mile St. Stephen’s Day showpiece.

That leaves 11 horses left in the King George, with another of Henderson’s mounts in Might Bite the ante-post favourite and last year’s winner.